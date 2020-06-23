Primary results will be delayed, driver in fatal crash sentenced

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 23.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Primary day arrives in New York, but official results will take much longer

Driver in fatal 2018 Greenport crash sentenced to four to 12 years in prison

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Route 58 gas station sells winning lotto ticket worth $10.6K

NORTHFORKER

New Duryea’s to open in Orient this weekend

Winery spotlight: Macari Vineyards

North Fork Dream Home: New Suffolk compound is made for entertaining

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.