Primary results will be delayed, driver in fatal crash sentenced
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 23.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Primary day arrives in New York, but official results will take much longer
Driver in fatal 2018 Greenport crash sentenced to four to 12 years in prison
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Route 58 gas station sells winning lotto ticket worth $10.6K
NORTHFORKER
New Duryea’s to open in Orient this weekend
Winery spotlight: Macari Vineyards
North Fork Dream Home: New Suffolk compound is made for entertaining
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.