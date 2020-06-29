Community

Registration underway for ‘Movie Night at Moore’s Lane’ event July 1

By The Suffolk Times

Cars arriving at Drive-in Movie Night at Strawberry Fields May 27. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Greenport Village will be hosting a “Movie Night at Moore’s Lane” on Wednesday with the showing of the 2009 film “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale.”

The free event begins at 8:30 p.m.

Registration is underway here. There are 120 spots available.

Drive-in movies have become a big hit during the pandemic and several events have already been hosted, such as a CAST event at Strawberry Fields. CAST will host several other movie nights during the summer. Riverhead Town recently announced plans to show two movies at Stotzky Park in July.

