On June 28, 2020, Richard R. Prieto passed away at Peconic Landing in Greenport, N.Y. He was 88 years old.

The only child of Ada and José Prieto, he was born March 23, 1932, in Manhattan, N.Y. As a boy, Richard summered in Southold, where he helped his father build a cottage in Laughing Water, thus cementing a lifelong love for the North Fork.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1954. After his service, he commenced his career in the printing industry and went on to open his own business, Nation Printing.

A former member of the North Fork Country Club, he enjoyed his retirement playing golf, and was also an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores; their two sons, Richard Jr. (Julia), of Southold, and Andrew, of Westbury, N.Y.; five grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

