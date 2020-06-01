Riverhead Raceway’s schedule canceled through June

Riverhead Raceway will not see racing in June.

That news was delivered Monday morning by the track’s owners, Eddie and Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz, citing the continuing COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting federal and state restrictions. In slicing off its June schedule, the raceway has now seen 11 events fall victim to the coronavirus crisis.

Mr. Gatz said he has begun assembling an amended 2020 schedule in the event all goes well during the various phases of reopening in Suffolk County. The track’s general manager, John Ellwood, said the facility is ready for racing if and when the restrictions are lifted or Phase 4 of reopening is reached.

Suffolk entered Phase 1 of reopening last Wednesday. If there are no setbacks, Phase 4 should be attained in July, giving hope for a 2020 race season on Long Island, said the raceway.

“We will continue to monitor regulations set forth by the state and we will be ready to race when those regulations change and allow us,” the raceway statement said. “All of us at Riverhead Raceway are hoping that you and yours are staying safe and home during this worldwide pandemic.”