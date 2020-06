Former Southold resident Robert Bingmann, son of the late Philip and Mildred Bingmann of Southold, passed away on May 25, 2020. He was 76.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Georgia Koch Bingmann, of Defuniak Springs, Fla.; his sons, Heath Bingmann of Southold and Travis Bingman and his wife, Amber, of New Port Richie, Fla.; his daughter, Anna Gleana, and grandsons Devin and Adam of Dunedin, Fla.

This is a paid notice.