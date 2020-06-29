Roman Gregory Wdowiak

Roman Gregory Wdowiak, age 68, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home in Brandon, Vt.

Roman was born in Greenport, N.Y., on Jan. 30, 1952. He was the son of Roman M. and Regina (Kudlinski) Wdowiak. He grew up in Greenport, where he received his early education, and graduated from Mercy High School in Riverhead, N.Y. He earned his degree in education from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, Pa. He taught at M.S. 126 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, N.Y., for 37 years and retired to Brandon in 2007.

Roman was a loyal and faithful member (captain) of the Spring Valley Fire Department in Rockland County, N.Y., where he met his wife, Lynn, who was also a firefighter. He was awarded many honor and valor awards throughout his volunteer fireman’s service. Roman became a member of the Brandon Fire Department, quickly moved up the ranks and was named chief in 2012. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and caring for his property. His passion was the fire department.

Surviving are his wife, Lynn (Peters) Wdowiak of Brandon; a sister, Anne Marie Loper, and her husband, Tom, of Southold, N.Y.; sister-in-law Robin Kowalczk and her husband, Paul, of White Lake, Mich.; and brother-in-law Mark Peters and his wife, Olga, of Los Angeles, Calif. Six nieces, three nephews, a grand-niece and -nephew and three fur babies also survive him.

A gathering of remembrance was held May 25 at Brandon Fire Department, where a bell ceremony was performed.

Memorial gifts may be made in his memory to Brandon Fire Department, 61 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733 or to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.

This is a paid notice.