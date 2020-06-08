Roy R. Allen

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Roy R. Allen, father of four, passed away at age 93 in South Setauket, N.Y.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, and his sister, Shirley Wilkens. He is survived by his children, Meredith Gibson of Satellite Beach, Fla.; Barbara (Peter) Falotico of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Thomas Allen of Los Angeles, Calif.; and James (Andrea) Allen of East Setauket, N.Y. Roy was a proud grandfather of eight and a great-grandfather of one. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Roy was born in New Orleans, La., on May 14, 1927. He was a World War II veteran and a member of the American Legion. In 1959, he moved from his childhood home of Brooklyn, N.Y., to Eau Gallie, Fla., in order to embark upon a career with Pan American World Airways during its involvement with the Cape Canaveral space program. For much of his career, Roy was the director of labor relations-eastern region for Pan Am in New York, N.Y. He resided in Northport, N.Y., before retiring to Cutchogue and Southold, N.Y.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be sent to American Legion Post 803, P.O. Box 591, Southold, NY 11971.

