Schools hold graduation ceremonies, public hearing on noise extended

A sign in Greenport Sunday reminding visitors to practice social distancing. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 29.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Social gatherings of up to 50 people allowed under Phase 4 of NY Forward

Greenport Village extends public hearing on noise ordinance changes

Class of 2020, one that won’t soon be forgotten, says goodbye in Mattituck

Southold recognizes Class of 2020 at outdoor graduation ceremony

Greenport’s Class of 2020 celebrates with parade through village, outdoor ceremony

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Two free drive-in movies planned at Stotzky Park in July

NORTHFORKER

Dreaming of a pool this summer? Here’s what to know about installing one on the North Fork

Montauk Distilling Co. hopes to open Riverhead tasting room by August 1

One Minute on the North Fork: Horton Point Lighthouse

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 67.