Southold Blotter: About 20 fishermen asked to disperse from Truman’s Beach

A man called police around 9 p.m. Saturday to report a man “casing” his Peconic neighborhood.

Police responded and spoke to the man, who said he was looking for a place to park his vehicle since he didn’t have a town parking permit. He agreed to leave the area.

• A bicycle secured to a lamp post along Route 25 in Southold was reported stolen Saturday around 3 p.m.

• Police were called to Truman’s Beach around 7 a.m. Sunday and asked approximately 20 fishermen to leave the area.

• A 24-year-old man from Jamaica, Queens, was stopped by police around 3 a.m. Friday and questioned about recent commercial burglaries in the Greenport area.

The man told police he was just out for a walk and let them search his backpack. He was let go after nothing criminal was found, according to a police report.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday night, police conducted a welfare check of the same man, who was reportedly observed standing on the front lawn of a property in East Marion licking his hand and staring through the windows of a home on Madison Street in Greenport.

• Police responded to a dispute between neighbors on Naugles Drive in Mattituck last Monday around 8 p.m.

A 57-year-old man reported that a 29-year-old woman and her child were picking flowers near his mailbox earlier that day and he asked them to stop. Three hours later, they reportedly returned to pick flowers and a verbal dispute ensued.

The woman told police that her son likes to pick flowers and apologized. She was told to stay off his property.

• A Cutchogue man called police Friday to report that someone cut a juniper bush on his property near his driveway on Birch Lane without permission.

• Officers were called to Orient Point County Park around 5 a.m. Sunday and cleared the beach of about 40 fishermen, none of whom were county residents. An unattended bonfire was also put out, reports said.

• A woman called police to report a man yelling and screaming outside the 7-Eleven in Greenport Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

The 36-year-old Riverhead man, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, told police he was stopping cars to tell them “Black lives matter.”

Police told the man he has the right to protest, but stopping traffic is in violation of the law.

He was transported by police back to the Riverhead area, reports said.

• A 58-year-old Mattituck man was arrested on a harassment charge Sunday around 3:15 p.m. following a dispute with a roommate, who was upset about him taking food from a shared fridge.

The man allegedly threw a plastic Windex bottle at the other man, striking him on the shoulder, police said.

• A Cutchogue man was injured during a single-car crash on Eugene’s Road last Thursday.

The man was driving a 2019 Subaru east around 6:40 p.m. when he reportedly fell asleep and drove into a rock wall and hit a tree, according to a police report.

• A man called police to complain about loud construction activity on Soundview Avenue in Mattituck last Wednesday around 6 a.m.

Police spoke with a contractor, who agreed to keep noise to a minimum.

• Police responded to a home on Broadwaters Road in Cutchogue after a man called to complain about loud music Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old Brooklyn man agreed to turn the music down.

• Police were called to the corner of Westphalia Road and Route 48 in Mattituck last Thursday around 5 p.m. after a car lost control and struck a guide wire on a utility pole, causing the vehicle to flip and land on its roof.

The woman driving the 2010 Ford sustained minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital, police said.

• Police issued a warning to an 18-year-old Southold man and his friends for driving a Jeep on a Nassau Point beach in Cutchogue last Monday shortly before 7 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.