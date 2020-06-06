Southold Blotter: Valley Stream man charged with DWI in Peconic

A 37-year-old Valley Stream man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Peconic Sunday around midnight.

Gilberto Gregorio was stopped on Route 48 after an officer observed him failing to maintain his westbound lane of travel. He was arrested for DWI after failing a standardized field sobriety test, police said. According to a police report, officers spoke with an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old who appeared to be passengers in the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

• A Woodside, N.Y., man was cited Sunday for parking at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck without a resident permit. He was issued an additional ticket for a suspended vehicle registration.

• A 32-year-old Southold man was issued a summons for driving without a license on Route 25 in Cutchogue last Tuesday around 9 p.m.

• An unknown man tried to use a counterfeit bill at Love Lane Sweet Shoppe Friday around 12:30 p.m., according to a police report.

• A 72-year-old man contacted police Saturday around 7:30 p.m. to report fishermen on his private property.

An Elizabeth, N.J., man police spoke to apologized for accidentally trespassing on the man’s property, according to a report.

• Southold police responded to Renee’s in Mattituck last Tuesday after a report that there was shopping activity at the store.

According to a police report, an officer found all doors to the location locked around 5:30 p.m.

• A Mattituck man called police to report a video camera was stolen from outside his Harbor View Avenue home last Monday around 4 p.m.

• An East Moriches woman was asked to leave a drive-in movie event in Mattituck last Wednesday for handing out fliers for a competing drive-in movie company during the event.

• Police charged a 21-year-old Greenport man with resisting arrest last Monday around 1 p.m. According to police, while trying to arrest Jesus Mendoza for public consumption of alcohol on Adams Street, he began yelling profanities and struggling with an officer.

He was eventually placed under arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in addition to a village code violation, police said.

• Police told a group of young people to stop jumping off a bridge into Goose Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

• A Southold man driving a 2017 Lexus was injured after his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a pole on Sound Avenue near Kirkup Lane last Monday around 3:30 p.m. The man told police he has sleep apnea and possibly fell asleep.

A report did not provide information about the extent of his injuries.

• Two vehicles were reportedly damaged on Indian Neck Lane in Peconic last Monday after an unknown subject threw rocks at the windshields.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m.

• Police responded to Third Street in Greenport last Monday around 2 p.m. and advised an intoxicated man to stop yelling.

• An East Marion woman called police last Monday to report a loud party near her Bay Avenue home around 11:45 p.m.

Police responded and spoke to a 27-year-old East Marion woman who told police she was having a birthday party with several friends and agreed to keep music and noise to a low level.

• A man called police last Monday to report a group of youths on the roof of a building on Main Street in Greenport around 10 p.m.

An officer told a group of about 15 kids who were playing hide and seek in the area to return to their residences and maintain social distance.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.