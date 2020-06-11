Southold School District welcomes new superintendent

New Southold Superintendent Anthony Mauro at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The Southold Board of Education hired its new superintendent at a special meeting Wednesday.

Anthony Mauro, an administrator in the Sachem Central School District, will replace outgoing superintendent David Gamberg, who has served in the role for the last 12 years.

Dr. Mauro, 52, has worked in Sachem for 16 years, the last four as an assistant superintendent for student support and administration. He has also worked as a middle school assistant principal, district director of childcare and elementary school teacher in Sachem.

Approximately a dozen teachers and administrators attended the meeting Wednesday night to greet the new administrator.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Mauro and know that he will continue to grow the programs that Mr. Gamberg initiated during his time at Southold and bring new initiatives as well,” Southold Board of Education president Paulette Ofrias said after the meeting.

In an interview, Dr. Mauro said he was drawn to Southold because of its strong sense of community.

“Throughout the process, meeting people here and learning about the district, I realized that it is a place I’d absolutely love to be a part of and probably finish out my career,” he said. “It’s clearly a very supportive community, which stands out. It’s a high performing district, it’s very well rounded and supports kids in many ways.

“They’ve done absolutely wonderful things here so being able to come in and continue to support that was really appealing to me.”

Prior to Dr. Mauro’s position in Sachem, he worked as a teacher in the Commack Union Free School District, North Bellmore School District and at a parochial intermediate school in the South Bronx. He has also coached football, wrestling and track.

He began his career in education 28 years ago after leaving a career in business.

Dr. Mauro holds a degree in Business Management from Iona College, a Master’s in education from The College of New Rochelle and a Doctorate in educational leadership and technology from Dowling College. He has also earned certificates from the Harvard Leadership Academy.

The board of education began searching for a new superintendent in February through School Leadership LLC, a Malverne-based firm composed mainly of former educators and school board members. The terms of Dr. Mauro’s contract were not immediately available. He is expected to begin when Mr. Gamberg, who has also been replaced in Greenport, departs at the end of the month.

He lives with his wife, Liz, children James and Katie and mother in law, Teresa, in Commack.

Outgoing superintendent David Gamberg also welcomed Dr. Mauro to Southold.

“This is a very special place,” he said. “You’re extremely fortunate to work with an incredible staff, board of education and incredible students. It’s a reflection of the families, the upbringing, the community as a whole.”