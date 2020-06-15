Susan Ehrbar Fleming, a summer resident of Cutchogue for over 50 years, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, June 4, with her devoted husband, Xavier, by her side.

Sue was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset and St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, Conn. While Susie was a registered nurse by trade, her favorite job was mothering her five children and serving as a second mother to her many nieces and nephews and neighborhood kids. In retirement, Sue was actively involved in the St. Aidan’s parish community in Williston Park as lector, CCD and the pre-cana ministry.

Susie is survived by Xav, her husband of 47 years; and their children Xav, Melissa (Christos), Damian (Tess), Becky and Max; along with grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Tyler, March and Elias.

Susie’s perfect day spent “out East” included a boat ride to West Cove with the love of her life, an afternoon spent farm-standing and napping and a casual BBQ with 30 of her closest relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susie’s name can be made to St. Aidan’s Parish Outreach.

