Teresa Kelly

Teresa Flanagan Kelly, 93, of Parksley, Va., passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, June 22, 2020.

She was born to Patrick and Margaret Flanagan in New York City, where she grew up. She graduated from St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in Manhattan. She then went on to have a long and successful nursing career, working as a nurse at Long Island Jewish Hospital in New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, N.Y.; and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox, Va. Much of her career was spent as an emergency room nurse and she was well-known for her professionalism, composure under pressure, and compassion.

Mrs. Kelly was a dedicated wife and mother. She met her late husband, Thomas Kelly, a New York State Parkway Policeman, when he was injured in the line of duty and a patient at Long Island Jewish Hospital.

She is survived by their four children, Dr. Patrick Kelly and his wife, Ellen, of Ledyard, Conn., Mary Kelly and her wife, Heather Peck, of Charlottesville, Va., Joseph Kelly and his wife, Peggy, of Parksley, Va., and Elizabeth Kelly Hancock and her husband, Michael, of Charlottesville, Va.; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Kelly particularly enjoyed living in Orient, from 1964 to 1980, where she and her husband raised their family. She worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital as an emergency room nurse and made many friends that she cherished throughout her life.

She was also loved by her many pets during her life, including cats, dogs, goats and horses. Teresa enjoyed poetry, music, movies and playing trivia games, which she usually won.

Mrs. Kelly was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Peter’s Parish in Onley, Va., where she sang in the choir. She was a past member of St. Agnes Parish in Greenport; St. Mary’s Parish in Lovingston, Va.; and The Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary at Fatima in Weeki Wachee, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore or the Eastern Shore SPCA.

A funeral Mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley. The Mass will be livestreamed.

Arrangements were handled by Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, Va.

