Village board to host public hearings, a look back at potato farmer’s eventful life

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. pictured in October. (file photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 2.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Public hearings on Greenport Village noise code, wetlands permit to be held online

Riverhead Raceway’s schedule canceled through June

Retired sergeant defends ‘private family gathering;’ frustrated residents say they asked police to ‘shut the party down’

Watch: Democratic Congressional candidates debate issues ahead of June 23 primary

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

DeWitt Warner, 96, was potato farmer and more

NORTHFORKER

Winery spotlight: Lieb Cellars and Bridge Lane Wines

North Fork Dream Home: Ivy-covered industrial loft in Greenport Village

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today and a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57 with a chance of showers.