Voter turnout soars with mail-in system, Love Lane to close on weekends

Officials continued to tally results in Mattituck-Cutchogue as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. (Credit: WMHS/YouTube)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 17.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The Reopen Podcast: Flight from New York City has fueled the local housing market; what will that mean as the North Fork reopens?

Voter turnout soars under mail-in system; three local districts report approved spending plans

Love Lane to be closed on weekends through October to allow businesses to expand outdoors

COVID-19 prevents Stop & Shop from completing deal to acquire King Kullen

Hospitals, group homes opening back up to visitors — nursing homes still on hold

Accused of deleting Facebook comments, Southold Town to evaluate social media policy

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Highway Superintendent renews call to stop picking up loose leaves in Riverhead

Voter turnout way up in Riverhead; budget tally to be continued Wednesday

NORTHFORKER

South Harbor Inn brings cozy luxury to the North Fork

Celebrity chef David Burke partners with East End meal plan Honest Plate

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.