Voter turnout soars with mail-in system, Love Lane to close on weekends
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 17.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The Reopen Podcast: Flight from New York City has fueled the local housing market; what will that mean as the North Fork reopens?
Voter turnout soars under mail-in system; three local districts report approved spending plans
Love Lane to be closed on weekends through October to allow businesses to expand outdoors
COVID-19 prevents Stop & Shop from completing deal to acquire King Kullen
Hospitals, group homes opening back up to visitors — nursing homes still on hold
Accused of deleting Facebook comments, Southold Town to evaluate social media policy
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Highway Superintendent renews call to stop picking up loose leaves in Riverhead
Voter turnout way up in Riverhead; budget tally to be continued Wednesday
NORTHFORKER
South Harbor Inn brings cozy luxury to the North Fork
Celebrity chef David Burke partners with East End meal plan Honest Plate
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.