Affordable housing lottery held in Southold Town, Mattituck schools unveil reopening plan

The Vineyard View buildings on Route 48 in Greenport, where construction is nearing completion. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 28.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

For some, Vineyard View lottery offered renewed lease on life in Greenport

Mattituck School District’s reopening plan features hybrid model for high school students, in-person learning for K-8

Southold Town opens Peconic Lane building as cooling center

Jens-Smith unveils ‘Common Sense New York’ platform in bid for State Assembly

Racing returns to Riverhead Raceway with Super Sunday Enduro Series

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Developer in contract to purchase former Homeside Florist says it ‘has a lot of options’

NORTHFORKER

Next Generation: At RGNY, a love of wine spans countries and generations

North Fork Dream Home: Work and live in this 19th-century Orient farmhouse

WEATHER

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. today as the high temperature is expected to reach 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72. There’s an increasing chance of thunderstorms later today.