Andrew C. Stulsky

Andrew C. Stulsky, lifelong New Suffolk resident, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was 47 years old.

Andrew was born on Aug. 19, 1972, in Riverhead, N.Y., to Christine A. (née Fogarty) and John A. Stulsky Jr. He graduated from Southold High School with the class of 1991.

Andrew worked as a commercial fisherman for most of his life. Besides fishing, he was an avid hunter and a true outdoorsman.

Andrew had a contagious smile and beautiful blue eyes that always brought joy to those around him. Andrew was a kind and gentle soul, whose love for his family, friends and pets was unwavering and unconditional.

Predeceased by his parents, Christine and John, Andrew is survived by his siblings, Diana Stulsky of Aquebogue, N.Y., Amanda Stulsky of Eastpoint, Fla., Jason Stulsky of Greenport, N.Y., Derek Stulsky of Greenport and Reannda McMillon of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to National Institute of Mental Health at nimh.gov or the North Fork Animal Welfare League at main.nfawl.org/donate would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

