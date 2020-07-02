Barbara Ann Kaplan

Barbara Ann Kaplan, a summer resident of Southold for over 50 years, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was 82.

Born in Brooklyn on April 6, 1938, to Sylvia and Jacob Goldstein, Barbara graduated from Hofstra University, where she met her husband and the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Kaplan. Bob was born in Southampton and raised in Greenport, where Bob’s father, Phil, and his uncle Jack owned and operated Kaplan’s Market.

Barbara worked as an elementary school teacher, supporting her husband through dental school in Cleveland and his dental residency in New York City. Together they raised two children in Roslyn, N.Y., spending and loving every summer in Southold. Nothing made Barbara happier than being with Bob, her family and friends at their home in Cedar Beach. Barbara and Bob were long-standing members of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport, where Bob’s grandfather was one of its founders.

Barbara was an incredibly devoted wife, an amazing mother and an even better Nana.

Barbara was predeceased by Bob, who passed away in 2003, and she is survived by her adoring sons and their wives, David (Elayna) and Jonathan (Rana); her loving grandchildren, Samantha, Jeremy and Rex; her brother, Michael Goldstein; and many other cherished family members and dear friends. She was truly loved by all and will be tremendously missed.

Memorial donations in Barbara’s name can be made to ALS Association Greater NY Chapter and Congregation Tifereth Israel.

