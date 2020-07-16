Barbara Miller Mathieu

Barbara Miller Mathieu, a former summer resident of the North Fork, died July m11, 2020, in Orange County, Calif. She was 85 years old. Throughout her childhood and youth, she spent happy summers on the North Fork with her extended family, which includes Gordon Miller of Greenport.

Barbara began her career at IBM in the 1950s. During her eight years at IBM, Barbara was featured in the Daily News as a fashionable young career woman who embraced the burgeoning professional opportunities available to women.

Barbara and her husband, Joseph Mathieu, settled in Laguna Niguel, Calif., where they raised three children, Christopher, Adam and Noelle Mathieu. After a distinguished career in personnel and recruitment, Barbara devoted her significant energies to a charity that provides professional clothing for women who might not otherwise afford it. Her lifelong engagement with fashion reflected a profound joie de vivre.

She is survived by her children, Christopher, Adam and Noelle Mathieu; grandchildren, Chloe, Griffin and Adriano; sister, Patricia Miller Corson of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; four nieces; two nephews; and her Greenport cousins, Gordon Miller and Heather Miller.

This is a paid notice.