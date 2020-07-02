Chief: A series of car break-ins are under investigation in Cutchogue

Southold Town police are “actively investigating a series of car break-ins” mostly in Cutchogue over the past four to five days, Chief Martin Flatley said Thursday evening.

“I believe all told we had around 15-20, all unlocked vehicles, mostly change, cash, anything left out,” the chief said. “A lot of them in the Pequash/Stillwater (avenues) area… Obviously we urge everyone to lock their vehicles when unattended, especially overnight, and not to leave valuables inside.”

The police blotter published in Thursday’s The Suffolk Times said police were looking at a string of car break-ins in Cutchogue and New Suffolk, with valuables such as cash and change taken from unlocked cars.