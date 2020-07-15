Cops: Greenport man flees on foot after crashing stolen vehicle and causing brief power outage

A Greenport man allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on food before being arrested a short time later with assistance from civilian witnesses, according to Southold Town police.

Juan Carlos Lopez, 46, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, following the alleged incident where he stole the 2010 Dodge pickup truck at Greenport High School. The pickup belonged to a school employee, police said.

He then crashed into a utility pole on Front Street, causing part of Greenport Village to lose power for about an hour, police said. The road was closed to traffic as crews responded to the scene.

Mr. Lopez was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, police said. He was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment of a medical condition and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

Southold police arrested Mr. Lopez in 2018 in connection to a pair of burglaries at Greenport businesses. He faced two felony burglary charges related to that arrest. He is currently supervised by the NY State Division of Parole, police said.