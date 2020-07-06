Cops: Two-car crash in Mattituck kills one, injures several others

Southold Town police block off Route 48 Sunday during an investigation into a crash. (Credit: Stringer News)

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Mattituck, according to Southold Town police.

The two-vehicle crash on Route 48 near Westphalia Road left multiple people injured. A 2014 Ford SUV driving westbound on Route 48 was approaching the intersection at Westphalia and the driver failed to stop for a red light and rear-ended a Honda Civic that was stopped and waiting to proceed westbound on Route 48, police said.

A 23-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat of the Civic died. Police did not identify the victim in a press release Monday morning.

Another woman was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment.

Multiple other patients were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Mattituck Fire Department, Cutchogue Fire Department and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Police did not disclose the exact number of patients.

The road was closed for about two hours while detectives conducted an accident investigation. Photos from the scene showed the back of the Civic completely mangled from the impact.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Southold police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office are currently investigating. No criminal charges were announced.