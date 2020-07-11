Cops: Woman charged with DWI after crashing into parked car on Love Lane

A Mattituck woman was arrested after she crashed into a parked car Sunday while under the alleged influence of drugs.

Tisha Watroba, 43, struck a parked vehicle on Love Lane in Mattituck around 9:45 a.m. while attempting to back up and parallel park, according to police.

Further investigation revealed she was under the influence of drugs.

She was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for a DWAI blood kit, but police said Ms. Watroba did not sustain any injuries as a result of the accident. She was arrested and charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• Southold police responded to at least 30 complaints about fireworks and loud music over the Fourth of July weekend, according to reports.

• Police responded to the IGA supermarket in Southold Saturday after a 48-year-old Southold man became aggravated and caused a scene when asked to put on a face mask.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. and the man was gone before police arrived.

• Officials received a similar mask complaint at PORT Bar & Grill in Greenport Saturday after a 46-year-old Sound Beach man became irate when he refused to put a mask on and began to yell vaguely threatening statements at other patrons.

An officer told the man he was no longer welcome at the restaurant and would be subject to arrest if he returned.

• Police were called to Greenport Laundry Friday after an unknown woman refused to wear a mask inside the location.

The woman fled before police arrived, but an employee was advised that they may ask people to leave the store or contact police again if they don’t comply with the rules.

• Multiple groups of fishermen were asked to leave beaches across Southold Town over the weekend due to a current order that restricts beach usage to residents only.

• An 82-year-old Cutchogue man called police Sunday morning to complain about a golf cart riding down Pequash Avenue to the beach.

The owner of the golf cart told police he uses it to transport his kids and beach equipment and agreed to return it home and walk down to the beach.

• A New Suffolk woman called police last Tuesday to report two youths clamming illegally in Downs Creek.

Police spoke with a 20 year-old Williston Park man and 16-year-old from Mattituck who were unaware that the area was closed to shellfishing and placed the clams back into the creek.

• Police issued a Douglaston, N.Y., couple a summons Saturday following a complaint of phragmites being pulled out of a beach walkway area without a proper wetlands permit.

• Police stopped a 26-year-old Baldwin man after a caller reported he had been tailgating them from County Road 105 in Riverhead all the way to Laurel.

The man told police that they were late to a reservation at a winery, reports said. No further action was taken.

• A 31-year-old Greenport man was reportedly punched in the face by an unknown man who accused him of stealing his truck keys while walking home from a bar Sunday around 3 a.m.

• Police were called to Third Street in Greenport Saturday around 10 p.m. after receiving a complaint about a 36-year-old Riverhead man yelling “Black Lives Matter.”

He was transported by police back to Riverhead, police said.

• A 66-year-old Greenport man called police last Tuesday to report that someone damaged a “BLM” sign he hung along his fence and also found broken eggs near the damaged sign.

• Two one-person, 10-foot kayaks were reported stolen from a residence on Pine Neck Road in Southold Sunday around 9 a.m.

• A hand-operated tractor was reported stolen from a barn at a Youngs Avenue farm in Southold last Thursday around noon.

• A New Suffolk woman called police Friday to report that loose change was stolen from her vehicle.

Another New Suffolk woman alerted police that loose change and an EZ Pass had been taken from her vehicle on Orchard Street last Tuesday.

• Two lawn signs were reported stolen from a New Suffolk home last Thursday evening.

• A Weber grill and stand and a pair of loppers were reported stolen from a Southold hardware store late last Tuesday night. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Police responded to the intersection of Love Lane and Route 48 in Mattituck last Tuesday after a woman driving a 2017 Toyota left the roadway and collided with a tree.

She reportedly told police that her shoe fell off while driving and as she was attempting to put it back on while looking down, she left the roadway.

The woman was not injured in the crash.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.