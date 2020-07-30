COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new low, affordable housing lottery to be redrawn
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 30.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new low for Suffolk County
Do-over scheduled for botched Vineyard View affordable housing lottery
Former North Fork Ospreys player Nick Heath living MLB dream in Kansas City
After thousands attend Water Mill Chainsmokers concert, state officials decry Southampton’s decision to allow event
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Splish Splash announces it will remain closed this year
Town code enforcement issues multiple violations at Raynor Avenue home
SWR’s Cutinella returns to state committee
NORTHFORKER
10 Things to do across the North Fork in August
Our August issue tells you the best places to eat, drink, and play on the water
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71. There’s a chance of thundershowers in the afternoon and evening.