COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new low, affordable housing lottery to be redrawn

A microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (Credit: CDC/Hannah Bullock; Azaibi Tamin)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 30.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new low for Suffolk County

Do-over scheduled for botched Vineyard View affordable housing lottery

Former North Fork Ospreys player Nick Heath living MLB dream in Kansas City

After thousands attend Water Mill Chainsmokers concert, state officials decry Southampton’s decision to allow event

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Splish Splash announces it will remain closed this year

Town code enforcement issues multiple violations at Raynor Avenue home

SWR’s Cutinella returns to state committee

NORTHFORKER

10 Things to do across the North Fork in August

Our August issue tells you the best places to eat, drink, and play on the water

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71. There’s a chance of thundershowers in the afternoon and evening.