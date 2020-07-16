Eileen Dolores Hunt Hodgson, a longtime resident of Mineola and Cutchogue, died July 16, 2020, at Brandywine Living in Mellvile, N.Y. She was 97.

She was born June 22, 1923, in Woodhaven, N.Y., to Brigid (Garrahan) and Peter Charles Hunt.

Ms. Hodgson graduated from Dominican Commercial High School and earned a B.A. in economics from Queens College, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Society.

On Jan. 29, 1949, she married William Sprague Hodgson. She worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Ms. Hodgson was a member of North Fork Country Club and East Williston Women’s Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and rummikub.

Predeceased by her son Peter and her husband, William, she is survived by her children Mary (James) Keating, John (Prudence), Anne (Edward) Falco, Jane (Steven) Samuels, Ellen (Michael) Petersen, Sarah (Paul) Cappy, William and Matthew; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours took place July 20 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass followed at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment was at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Covenant House or your favorite charity.

