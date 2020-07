Francis Boyle of Southold died July 27, 2020, at his home. He was 87.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place during visiting hours. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.