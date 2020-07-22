Greenport officials want seat at table on police reform, new Southold superintendent to host community meetings
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 22.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport officials want to be a part of police reform initiatives in Southold Town
New superintendent seeks community feedback, survey on reopening schools
Rescued: Osprey caught on power line at Hashamomuck Pond helped to safety
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Newly released stats show just how much Riverhead crime reports dropped during COVID-19
Riverhead BOE votes to start legal action against town over late tax payments
Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch sues insurance providers after claims were denied in sex abuse cases
NORTHFORKER
The Front Porch Interview: Brett Surerus on helping Shelter Islanders help essential workers
Fortino’s Tavern takes over former Barba Bianca spot in Greenport
The story behind those 12 new Adirondack chairs with spectacular views of Greenport
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73. There’s a chance of heavy rain in the evening.