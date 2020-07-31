Greenport to enforce parking rules, Southold unveils school plan
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 31.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport will begin enforcing timed parking rules Saturday
Southold unveils hybrid plan for reopening schools
Temporary sign coming to Slaves Burying Ground in Orient
Kait’s Angels yard sale set for Saturday will benefit two local families
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Homicide squad investigating death of woman found in wooded area in Manorville
Changes to proposed Island Water Park at EPCAL to trigger new review of project
Police investigating burglary at East Main Street business
NORTHFORKER
Farm stand spotlight: May’s Farm
North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings to check out for the weekend of August 1
WEATHER
Expect rain today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for early Saturday with a high of around 88. Thunderstorms are likely at times throughout the weekend.