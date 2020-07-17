Gym owners join class action lawsuit, fall sports season pushed back

Crossfit coach Junho Se (from left), nutrition coach Stephanie Sinopoli, member Kimmi Bourbeau, owner Terri Davis and members Vincent DeFilippis and Adam Szlejter at Crossfit Impervious in Riverhead Monday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 17.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Frustrated’ gym owners join class-action lawsuit in effort to reopen as New York continues into Phase 4

Start of fall high school sports season pushed back to late September

Town’s Human Resource Center, CAST to receive COVID-19-related grant funding

Recent testimony, ambulance report state Mattituck woman was passenger in fatal limo crash — a revelation to survivors she befriended

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

120-foot cell tower proposed on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton

Wrestling: Anderson honored for award-winner character

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Zilnicki Farms

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings to check out for the weekend of July 18

WEATHER

There’s a chance of thunderstorms today with a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71.

Expect sunny skies this weekend as temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s.