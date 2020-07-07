Jacqueline Hansen Monsell

Jacqueline Hansen Monsell passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, in her own home in the Village of Greenport. She celebrated her 91st birthday this past February.

Jacqueline, known as “Jackie,” lived in the “red brick house” in the heart of Greenport for the last 65 years, most of that time with her husband, James “Jim” Monsell, who passed away in November 2003.

Jacqueline was born Feb. 17, 1929, in Greenport to Helen (Norklun) and Jack Hansen. She is survived by her son, Roger Monsell of Mill Creek, Wash.; her daughter Carole Monsell of Greenport; and is predeceased by her daughter Lorraine Monsell Capuano, who passed away in July 2017. She will always remain in the hearts of her five grandchildren, Benjamin Doroski (Cut­ch­ogue), Joseph Capuano (Mattituck), Stephanie Hooper (London, U.K.), Aaron Cavagnaro (Astoria, N.Y.) and Jenny Pressler (Seattle, Wash.); and, especially, one very dear great-grandson, Ellis Hooper (age 8 months, London, U.K.).

She is predeceased by her three sisters, Esther King, Margaret Grilli and Marie Doyle — together, four strong women who remained close friends all their lives.

Jackie attended and graduated from Greenport High School in 1947. She moved to New York City and attended administrative and business classes with her close friend Nathalie Rackett, and then worked in the city before returning to Greenport and marrying James Monsell on Oct. 15, 1951.

Jackie was dedicated to her family and close friends, and adored her grandchildren, always providing a warm and welcoming haven for everyone. She was well loved and respected by everyone she came into contact with. Her talents included crocheting beautiful yarn rugs that she enjoyed gifting to family, and creating arrangements in the front windows of The Cookery Dock on Main Street that attracted many customers whom she helped to find just the right cookware. She loved spending time in her garden and her backyard and always had something in bloom.

Jackie will be laid to rest at a small and private graveside service at Sterling Cemetery, next to her beloved husband.

The family will plan and announce an additional memorial event at a later time when multi-person gatherings become safer for everyone. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

Our prayers and our thoughts will always be with her.

Jacqueline was also a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church (Greenport and Southold congregations). Donations in her memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 787, 53100 Main Road, Southold, NY 11971.

