Janet M. Jerome of Mattituck died July 23, 2020, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 54.

She was born Nov. 22, 1965, in Augusta, Ga., to John and Margaret (Condzella) Dudek.

She graduated from Mattituck High School in 1983 and married John Jerome on Aug. 26, 1990, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Ms. Jerome worked as a claims adjuster for Lupton and Luce in Riverhead for 14 years.

Family members said she enjoyed music, casino trips and traveling.

Predeceased by her father in 2004, Ms. Jerome is survived by her husband and her mother, both of Mattituck; and her sister, Mary Lou Araneo of Cutchogue.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 28, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Kait’s Angels.