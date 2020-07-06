Judge won’t toss Brinkmann suit, antibody testing coming to Greenport
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 6.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Judge denies dismissal of Brinkmann suit against Southold Town
Free antibody testing in Greenport starting July 13
BNB Bank to merge with Brooklyn-based Dime Community Bank
New Suffolk celebrates Fourth of July with a boat parade
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Developers say selling Sound Shore Road property to county would be ‘win-win’
Jamesport celebrates Independence Day with socially distant ceremony
NORTHFORKER
Eastern Long Island Kampground adds safari tents with more glamping options coming soon
Through Your Lens: Our 10 favorite #northforker photos of the week
One Minute on the North Fork: Lavender by the Bay, East Marion
Foragers explain the thrill of seeking their own local ingredients
Map: Giving the mushroom its time to shine
What’s in Season on the North Fork in July: Peppers
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of thunderstorms tonight when the low will be around 68.