Clear waters at Laurel Lake. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

Sampling performed by SUNY Stony Brook has confirmed the presence of a new cyanobacteria bloom, more commonly known as blue–green algae, in Laurel Lake in Laurel, Suffolk health officials said in a release Saturday morning.

“Due to these findings, health officials ask residents not to use or swim or wade in these waters and to keep their pets and children away from the area. “

Officials said the algae is naturally present in lake and streams, but in very low number. But they can become abundant and take on the appearance of paint on the surface of the water.

“Contact with waters that appear scummy or discolored should be avoided. If contact does occur, rinse off with clean water immediately. Seek medical attention if any of the following symptoms occur after contact: nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation; or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties,” the release said.

For more information contact the Suffolk County Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or by email at any time at [email protected]