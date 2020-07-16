More than $116M in PPP loans for North Fork businesses, neighbors weigh in on mixed-use project

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 16.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

More than $116 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans went to North Fork businesses

Residents raise concerns at ZBA hearing related to mixed-use project in Southold

Cops: Greenport man flees on foot after crashing stolen vehicle and causing brief power outage

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

First installment of ‘Dine on 25’ to begin in downtown Riverhead tonight

NORTHFORKER

Everything to know about the North Fork’s super-popular new sunflower maze

Podcast: Get to know northforker’s new editorial director Sara Austin

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.