More than $116M in PPP loans for North Fork businesses, neighbors weigh in on mixed-use project
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 16.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
More than $116 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans went to North Fork businesses
Residents raise concerns at ZBA hearing related to mixed-use project in Southold
Cops: Greenport man flees on foot after crashing stolen vehicle and causing brief power outage
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
First installment of ‘Dine on 25’ to begin in downtown Riverhead tonight
NORTHFORKER
Everything to know about the North Fork’s super-popular new sunflower maze
Podcast: Get to know northforker’s new editorial director Sara Austin
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.