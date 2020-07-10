National Weather Service: Tropical storm warning in effect for Friday

Tropical Storm Fay shown in a satellite image. (Credit: NOAA)

A tropical storm warning has been extended to include all of Long Island Friday night with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents were being warned to prepare for the storm, which also includes a flash flood watch and a coastal flood statement, a lesser advisory.

While Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to move inland as it travels up the East Coast it is not expected at this time to be a major storm with no hurricane warnings being issued. The projected wind damage for the East End is currently categorized as “limited.”

Downed tree limbs, power outages and impassable roads are all still possibilities, according to the NWS.

Rain is likely to begin around noon and wind conditions will become stronger as the day progresses. Expect winds as high as 30 mph by 7 p.m. The rain and strong winds are forecast to continue through the night.

The tropical storm warning for Long Island was first issued Thursday afternoon, though it did not initially extend as far as the East End.