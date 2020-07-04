New Suffolk celebrates Fourth of July with a boat parade

A boat passes the New Suffolk Waterfront during Saturday’s Fourth of July Boat Parade. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

There are few things as small town U.S.A. on the North Fork as the annual New Suffolk Fourth of July parade.

But with COVID-19 forcing organizers to postpone the 28th installment this year, residents of the small seaside community had to find a different way to celebrate.

So on Saturday, with Main Street still decorated with flags for the holiday, dozens of residents walked to the waterfront to watch as more than 50 boats made their way from Robins Island for a boat parade.

The Cutchogue Fire Department, like other departments across the North Fork, also drove through the community at the time the usual parade would have occurred.

The annual Southold Merchants Fourth of July Parade was also canceled Saturday.