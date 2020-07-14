Pair of fatal crashes on the North Fork, DOH outlines guidelines for nursing home visitation
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 14.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cops: Greenport woman who traveled the world dies in hit-and-run crash
State DOH outlines guidelines for limited visitation to resume at nursing homes
Board of Regents offer guidance for school reopening
Governor outlines criteria that will determine whether schools can reopen
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into oncoming car on Sound Avenue
NORTHFORKER
The next generation: Winemaker, brothers followed in the family business
Young brothers return to farming, an industry desperately seeking youth
North Fork Dream Home: Modern masterpiece in Greenport with deep-water dock
Through Your Lens: Our 10 favorite #northforker photos of the week
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of heavy rain later today. Temperatures are expected to dip down to a low of 64 tonight.