Popular food truck series denied permit from town, affordable apartments developer says applicants were left out of lotto

The Corey Creek winery tasting house and vineyard. (Credit: David Benthal)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 29.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Citing ‘accidental administrative error,’ Vineyard View developers admit applicants were shut out of affordable housing lottery

Southold Town may further limit beach capacity this summer

Southold Town Board rejects popular food truck event series at Corey Creek

Suffolk Boy Scouts, feeling pinch of shutdown, to receive six-figure grant

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

For second time, Riverhead voters reject $147.1 million spending plan

More than a decade later, Riverhead Town will take ownership of EPCAL roads

NORTHFORKER

The Front Porch Interview: Luchi Masliah on supporting small business and loving village life in Greenport

Long Island Spirits new ready-to-drink canned cocktails are the sip of summer

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71.