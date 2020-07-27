Racing returns to Riverhead Raceway with Super Sunday Enduro Series

The longest offseason in Riverhead Raceway’s 70-year history came to an end.

The track ushered in its 2020 season with a Super Sunday Enduro Series program. Former Street Stock champion David Antos of Lindenhurst won a 30-lap main event while Justin Squires of Flanders notched his first career Mini Stock victory in a 30-lap contest.

Antos, who started third, wrested the lead from pole-sitter Chris Lescenski of Riverhead on the fifth lap and pulled away to his fifth career Street Stock victory.

Lescenski was the second to cross the finish line. Brian McCormack of Holbrook was third, Jay Henschel of Levittown fourth and Greg Harris of Riverhead fifth.

Squires was dominant in the Mini Stock race, leading every lap of the way. Paul Wojcik of Centereach was the runner-up, with Tony Collingsworth of Calverton third. Jesse St. Clair of Lindenhurst and Johnny Cricchio of Port Jefferson rounded out the top five.

Defending Truck Enduro champion Phil LaManna of Smithtown took the lead in a 30-lap event just past the halfway signal and began his title defense on the right foot with a win. Former champion Don Nelson Jr. of Rocky Point was second and Mariah Lawrence of Southampton drove in third.

Sean Fitzpatrick of West Babylon took the lead on the seventh lap of a 50-lap Eight-Cylinder Enduro and led the remainder of the way to collect the winner’s share of the purse. Former champion Brian Halsey of Southampton, who started the race 14th, made a late charge but had to settle for second place. Michael Asdahl of East Meadow was third.

John Palmeri of Lindenhurst dominated a 50-lap Four/Six-Cylinder Gut & Go Enduro for his first career oval victory at Riverhead Raceway. Palmeri had won the National Stock Demolition Derby championship on Sept. 21, 2019, but never a stock car event until Sunday afternoon. His brother, Joey Palmeri Jr. of Lindenhurst, was second and Chris Olivari of Coram third.

Riverhead Raceway will host its first full slate of racing on Saturday, Aug. 1. The raceway posted its COVID-19 safety protocols on its website. Anyone who wishes to enter the pit/restricted area is required to complete a COVID-19 waiver form, which must be printed and signed prior to arriving.

The raceway also notes that social distancing must be adhered to and all attendees and participants are required to wear masks at all times. All attendees will have their temperature checked prior to entering the facility. Fans will not be permitted to bring in coolers and backpacks since staff cannot search them.

Fans can sit with family members in the grandstand but are encouraged to social distance from other individuals or groups.

Additional guidelines can be found here.