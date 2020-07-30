Real Estate Transfers: July 30, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 13-19, 2020.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Abcug, S & L to Cavanagh, Edward, 701 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-1), (R), $469,000

• Bessette, D to Aguilar Roman, Aneudi, 22 Silver Beech Ln (600-39-7-22), (R), $612,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• King, D & Kelly, A to Pidgeon, Kathryn, 35995 Route 25 (1000-97-1-21), (R), $940,000

• Boone, J & D to Killen, Brian, 1925 W Creek Ave (1000-110-2-6), (R), $735,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Murray, C by Admrs to 87 Sandy Court LLC, 55 Silver Brook Dr (900-144-1-31), (R), $130,000

• Murray, C by Admrs to 87 Sandy Court LLC, 11 Cedar Ave (900-149-2-24), (R), $220,000

• Blindenhofer, P & E to Doherty, Daniel, 3 Tree Haven Ln (900-166-4-12), (R), $590,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kortgard, S & E to Clarke, James, 920 Moores Ln (1000-33-2-42), (R), $820,000

• Manolangas, G & Gavalas to Greenbaum, Joanne, 495 Sterling Pl (1000-34-3-19), (R), $580,000

• Lennox, S to Hoffman, Carol-Ann, 360 Champlin Pl (1000-34-3-40), (R), $349,000

• Carmen, L to Hallock, Gary, 835 Calebs Way, #35 (1000-40.1-1-35), (R), $153,000

• Alvarez, H to Lott, Jonathan, 560 Flint St (1000-48-2-18), (R), $375,000

• Elmfors, A to 13405 Main Road LLC, 11 North St (1001-4-3-22.6), (R), $590,000

• Hagerman, M to Gove, Gregory, 132 Front St (1001-4-9-24.4), (C), $925,000

• Lieblein, Y to Wartofsky, Benjamin, 210 Fifth St (1001-7-3-6), (R), $667,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Sciotto, J to 1158 Main Road LLC, 1158 Main Rd (600-68-1-10.1), (C), $600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Goose Ridge Farm III to Bharwani, Sanjay, 6626 Sound Ave (1000-113-7-21), (V), $370,000

• D’Anna, R & A to Hardman, Dale, 2405 Marratooka Rd (1000-123-2-6), (R), $540,000

• Mueller, N to CNC Park Avenue LLC, 2252 Park Ave (1000-123-8-11.3), (R), $2,450,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Helf, J & L to Bonelli, Ralph, 875 Henrys Ln (1000-74-1-15), (R), $595,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Roman Catholic Diocese to Central Suffolk Hospital Foundation, 1225 Ostrander Ave (600-82-3-6), (CS), $14,000,000

• Gooden, C to Reeve, Paula, 100 Mulberry Commons,#100 (600-109.1-1-100), (R), $290,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Christian, R to Soroka, Fred, 6 Sylvan Rd (700-7-3-9), (R), $700,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• County of Suffolk to Hallock, Jeffry, 127 S Jamesport Ave (600-92-2-20), (R), $200,000

• Carnesi, A to Romanelli, Heather, 3536 Cedar Beach Rd (1000-93-1-6.2), (R), $855,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Benson, B & K to Fell, Brad, 6 Brookline Ct (600-96-1-13.22), (R), $715,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)