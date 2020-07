Longtime Cutchogue resident Robert Christie White died July 15, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

A complete obituary will follow.