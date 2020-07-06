Robert V. Hungerford, a resident of Orient, passed on July 5, 2020.

Robert was born in Detroit, Mich., on Nov. 7, 1921.

Bob enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and after completing extensive flight training, he served as a naval aviator fighter pilot on board the USS Franklin in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He flew Grumman’s powerful Hellcat fighter on many missions, including the Battle of Leyte Gulf, off the deck of the Franklin, as a member of the 13th Fighter Squadron.

With the war over, Robert became an art director at Campbell Ewald in Detroit. Not creatively challenged, he moved to “The Big Apple” with a dream, as many creative people who gravitated to Manhattan had, to become one of the best among the best competition.

As one of the original “Mad Men,” he proved himself well. Bob became a vice president of the prestigious J. Walter Thompson agency, receiving numerous awards and acknowledgments for his creative, successful national ad campaigns, one of which featured the not-yet-well-known Andy Warhol.

He later became a principal in the New York agency Bradley, Dimmock & Hungerford.

An avid sailor and racer, he served as commodore of the Orient Yacht Club.

After moving to Orient, he was co-publisher along with his wife, Nancy, of the monthly lifestyle paper North Fork Country.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters Kathleen and Laurie; son Jay; and stepson Scott; along with three grandsons, James, Matthew and Thomas; and three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Meghan and Connor.

So long, Ace.

Fly high.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Orient Fire Department or North Fork Animal Welfare League in Bob’s name.

Due to the coronavirus, a memorial will take place at a later date. Internment with military honors will be held at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield, Conn.

