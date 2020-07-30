Greenport resident Ruth T. Bayles died July 28, 2020, at her home. She was 93.

Ms. Bayles was born Jan. 21, 1927, in New Jersey to Roy and Elsie Thomas. She attended Drew University and worked as a schoolteacher before becoming a homemaker.

She was a member of North Fork United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed painting, reading, cooking and singing.

Predeceased by her husband, Gordon, and stepson Wayne Bayles, she is survived by her children, Lesley Barr of Greenport, Andrew Barr of Riverhead, William R. Barr of Washington, and stepchildren Gary Bayles of Connecticut and Lee Bayles of Ohio; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private, with interment of ashes at Cutchogue Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork United Methodist Church.