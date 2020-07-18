Southold Blotter: North Ferry staff alert police to overturned kayak

Southold Town police arrested a 43-year-old Greenport man for DWI Friday.

Police received a report that Michael Fortino reportedly left a Greenport bar in a 2007 Ford Ranger in an intoxicated condition.

He was stopped nearby for traffic violations and found to be intoxicated, police said. Mr. Fortino was held at police headquarters before being arraigned on a driving while intoxicated charge, officials said.

• Police responded to Third Street in Greenport last Thursday afternoon after a 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend sprayed him in the face with wasp killer spray.

The man was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and did not provide police with any additional details, according to a report.

• North Ferry staff contacted police Saturday around 5 p.m. to report an overturned kayak in Greenport Harbor.

Police located two 21-year-olds from Manhattan, both wearing life jackets, and safely pulled them back to shore. They were not injured in the incident.

• Detectives are investigating after someone reportedly broke into the George David barge, docked in Greenport, and removed unspecified items. The incident was reported last Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.

• A 55-year-old woman called police last Monday after she was stopped by a male youth who put a cone in the roadway as she drove along Front Street in Greenport around 10 p.m.

The youth reportedly told her that it was $5 to pass and she became upset thought he was only joking. Police were unable to locate the youth.

• A 31-year-old Greenport man was charged with DWI after he struck a utility pole on Flint Street in Greenport last Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

Charles Cisterino was charged with DWI and two violations, police said.

• Police stopped a 66-year-old Staten Island woman on Route 25 in Mattituck Sunday afternoon after a report of an erratic driver.

The woman told police she was unaware that her driving was causing a disturbance and said she was driving a new vehicle and may have been distracted by the display screen.

• An employee at the Cutchogue 7-Eleven called police after an altercation with a customer early Monday.

According to a report, a 34-year-old Manhattan woman became irate when she was told she could not bring her dog into the store.

The woman reportedly began yelling at the 22-year-old employee and grabbed his cellphone off the counter, refusing to give it back.

The man grabbed her wrist to take his phone back and she fled before police arrived, reports said. An officer later stopped the woman along Main Road and issued her a summons for unlicensed driving around 3:42 a.m.

• Police arrested Joann DeAngelo, 68, of Mattituck for DWI last Wednesday after she struck a parked vehicle in the Feather Hill complex in Southold.

Ms. DeAngelo was charged with DWI and held at police headquarters before morning arraignment.

• An unknown person broke into Rinconcito Hispano on Third Street in Greenport between 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Police are investigating the incident and a report didn’t specify if anything was stolen.

• An unknown woman stole $754.55 worth of merchandise from CVS in Mattituck Friday around 4:20 p.m.

• Detectives are investigating after a woman’s car window was reportedly shot by an airsoft gun on Stillwater Avenue in Cutchogue Saturday.

The damage was reported around 3:30 p.m.

• A Southold woman called police last Thursday evening to report that two kayaks were stolen from her Terry Lane residence.

The woman told police that she was using the kayaks to block off the front of her driveway and someone may have thought the kayaks were left out to be taken for free.

• A Southold woman contacted police last Wednesday morning to report that a 42-year-old Mattituck man who has been using a barn on her mother’s East Marion property has refused to leave the space and changed the locks on the door to prevent her from entering.

A civil lawsuit is pending, officials said, and police suggested the woman contact the county sheriff’s office to commence eviction proceedings, but was warned about a delay due to COVID-19

• Police were called to stop a group of youths from jumping off a bridge into Goose Creek in Southold Saturday around 1 p.m.

• A black NAPA marine battery valued at $150 was reported stolen from a dock on Atlantic Avenue in Greenport Friday around 7:30 a.m.

• Police assisted a 37-year-old East Elmhurst man who got stuck in the sand while attempting to leave Goldsmiths Inlet beach Saturday around 1:15 p.m.

• A Greenport woman called police Saturday evening to report that an unknown person cracked her windshield and scratched the driver’s side of her car.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.