Southold Blotter: Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Southold Town police arrested a Carmel, N.Y., man on drug charges during a traffic stop Friday.

Police stopped Jose Salgado, 55, for speeding on Route 48 in Southold around 10 p.m. and further investigation revealed Mr. Salgado to be in possession of marijuana, 10 marijuana cigarettes, cocaine, THC gummies and vape cartridges.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and several violations, reports said.

• A 19-year-old Southold man reported he was being harassed by his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Greenport Saturday around 10 p.m.

According to a report, he told police that he was confronted on Front Street by the 21-year-old man and the two wrestled on the ground, causing abrasions.

Neither party wished to pursue charges, police said.

• Police responded to Truman’s Beach in East Marion Sunday around 5 a.m. to clear the beach of nonresidents, who are not currently permitted to use town beaches under an executive order.

Similar enforcement efforts took place at Goldsmiths Inlet, 67 Steps, New Suffolk and other spots throughout town. Officers issued several parking summonses to vehicles parked at beaches without town parking permits as well.

• A Jersey City man was issued a citation for taking a blackfish out of season in Orient Friday around 8 a.m.

• A Laurel woman reported that someone broke the back windshield of her vehicle on Bray Avenue last Thursday around 1 p.m.

• A 21-year-old Greenport man was taken to for a psychiatric evaluation after a man found him passed out on his front steps Sunday morning around 8 a.m.

Police said the man became disruptive at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and then began making suicidal statements, which led to the evaluation.

• Police responded to 7-Eleven in Mattituck last Wednesday after a group of youths began causing a disturbance, filming and acting inappropriately shortly before 10 p.m.

The group fled before police arrived.

• Police issued a citation to a 21-year-old Amityville man who refused to extinguish a bonfire at Kenney’s Beach in Southold Friday around 9 p.m.

• Two teenagers were advised to leave the abandoned oyster factory on Shipyard Lane in East Marion after a caller reported trespassing last Tuesday around 6 p.m.

The teens told police they were just photographing the old building and left voluntarily.

• Southold firefighters responded to an electrical fire at a Calves Neck Road residence last Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Police secured the home and determined the fire was caused by two power strips plugged into each other.

• Several mailboxes and street signs on Maple Lane in Greenport were reportedly pushed over and damaged overnight last Wednesday.

• A 75-year-old Mattituck man was issued a citation for taking shellfish from uncertified waters in Mattituck Creek last Thursday around 8:30 a.m.

• Police were called to a home on Cedar Drive in East Marion after a report of a loud party Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

An officer spoke with a 20-year-old Bronx man who told police the residence was being rented for a music video shoot and agreed to turn the music off.

• A Greenport man reported that $35 and a pack of cigarettes was stolen from his car along Route 48 in Greenport last Thursday around 6 a.m.

Police also noted that it appeared the man’s landlord’s door was broken into by force, though a report didn’t specify if anything was stolen.

• Police responded to several complaints of a loud party on Route 25 in East Marion Saturday around 8 p.m.

A 30-year-old man said they were celebrating a family graduation and agreed to lower the music.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.