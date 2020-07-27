Southold Town opens Peconic Lane building as cooling center

On a day when the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, Southold Town is opening one of its buildings to serve as a socially distanced cooling center.

The Peconic Lane Community Center will be open until 8 p.m. Monday and again from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday for town residents seeking a reprieve from the heat.

All residents are being asked to wear masks and keep a social distance from others.

The high temperature in Southold Town is expected to climb to 94 today and into the upper 80s tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index is about 98 for today.

A heat advisory will remain in effect into Tuesday evening, according to the NWS. High temperatures in the mid-80s are expected for the remainder of the week.

This is the second consecutive week the NWS has issued a heat advisory.

The Peconic Lane Community Center is located at 970 Peconic Lane in Peconic. For more information call the Supervisor’s office at 631-765-1889.