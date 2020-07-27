Susan Ellsworth died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, one day after her 72nd birthday.

Susan grew up in Woodside, N.Y., graduated from FIT, and made a career in the insurance field, working at TIAA-CREF until she retired. She moved to Bay Shore, N.Y., in 1993 with her beloved husband and best friend, Michael Quealy, and they lived there very happily. In 2002, they moved to their home in Greenport, where Michael tragically passed in 2003.

Susan remained a strong and independent woman, building a community in Greenport and becoming deeply involved in local animal rescue. For the past 15 years, she contributed her time and talent to organizations such as SAVES and North Fork Animal Welfare League.

Susan also had a lifelong passion for antiques and collectibles. She was a distinguished antique dealer and a highly respected expert in Bakelite jewelry and early plastics.

Susan will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

There is a planned celebration of Susan’s life on Friday, July 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fifth Street Park in Greenport.

Donations in remembrance of Susan Ellsworth can be mailed to North Fork Animal Welfare League, 165 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958.

