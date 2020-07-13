Teacher files lawsuit against Mattituck-Cutchogue, farm to be preserved
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 13.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Suit: Cutchogue East teacher was discriminated against following disclosure of illness, issue with student
ZBA to weigh in on proposal to convert storage building into living area for seasonal farm workers
Baseball in fall? Football in spring? COVID-19 Task Force outlines scenarios for sports to resume
COVID-19 Defense Fund donates $25K to ELIH with help from over 280 donors
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Proposal submitted for Wells Farm to be preserved
School district: Riverhead Town owes us $4.5 million in late tax payments
In cost-cutting measure, Riverhead could convert sewage sludge to biosolids for use in food production
NORTHFORKER
Veteran magazine editor Sara Austin takes over at northforker
It’s fun and feasible to grow your own hops
Paddle Battle Long Island returns to Peconic Riverfront this month
One Minute on the North Fork: Bailie Beach
WEATHER
There’s a chance of thunderstorms today with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain is possible tonight when temperatures are expected to dip down to about 68.