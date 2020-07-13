Teacher files lawsuit against Mattituck-Cutchogue, farm to be preserved

Donna Finnigan

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 13.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Suit: Cutchogue East teacher was discriminated against following disclosure of illness, issue with student

ZBA to weigh in on proposal to convert storage building into living area for seasonal farm workers

Baseball in fall? Football in spring? COVID-19 Task Force outlines scenarios for sports to resume

COVID-19 Defense Fund donates $25K to ELIH with help from over 280 donors

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Proposal submitted for Wells Farm to be preserved

School district: Riverhead Town owes us $4.5 million in late tax payments

In cost-cutting measure, Riverhead could convert sewage sludge to biosolids for use in food production

NORTHFORKER

Veteran magazine editor Sara Austin takes over at northforker

The life of a beekeeper

It’s fun and feasible to grow your own hops

Paddle Battle Long Island returns to Peconic Riverfront this month

One Minute on the North Fork: Bailie Beach

WEATHER

There’s a chance of thunderstorms today with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain is possible tonight when temperatures are expected to dip down to about 68.