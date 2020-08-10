Paul Nicholson Mueller

Greenport born and raised, Paul Nicholson Mueller passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at MemorialCare — Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Calif., after a long bout with cancer. He was 65.

The son of Mary Anthea “Ann” and Rudolph William “Bill” Mueller, Paul was born April 19, 1955, at Eastern Long Island Hospital, attended grade school at St. Agnes and graduated from Greenport High School in 1974.

Paul then went on to graduate from the Denver Automotive College as a diesel mechanic and was a U.S. Marine. For over 25 years, he was the proprietor of Alrite Plumbing in California.

Paul loved living on the sunny West Coast, spending time at the ocean, surfing and being with his beloved dog, CiCi. He was an avid pool player, had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining those around him. Paul’s God-given tenacity enabled him to cope with life’s challenges and to fight his battle against cancer from 2012 onward.

Paul was predeceased by his mother in 2019, his dad in 1987, and his two brothers William “Billy” Mueller in 1975 and Christopher “Chris” Mueller in 1969. He is survived by his brother Timothy Mueller (Lawrence Kotik) and his sister-in-law Peggy Pollard (wife of Billy Mueller) and numerous cousins, along with his close friends Gayle and Gary W. Eccleston.

At a later date, Paul’s ashes will be interred at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations in Paul’s name may be made to San Simeon by the Sound-Mary A. Mueller (MAM) Fund, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944. Every donation will be designated to expand upon the Mary A. Mueller Apple iPad project, which enables San Simeon seniors to visually connect with their loved ones (especially during COVID-19), and to also provide the residents with access to online educational programs, the arts, movies and more.

