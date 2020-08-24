A contest to clean up beaches, hearing coming up for Greenport proposal

An artist’s rendering of what 123 Sterling might look like under the latest proposal. (Courtesy graphic)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Aug. 24.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Three sisters safe after going missing on float off Robins Island

A contest to rid North Fork beaches of litter

Protestors show up at North Fork post offices to denounce postal service cuts

Congressman Zeldin to speak at Republican National Convention Wednesday

Greenport Village to host public hearing on controversial waterfront condos

Change coming to local R.C. parishes as one priest retires, others find new homes

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town considering plan to allow conversion of empty big box stores into apartments

Nursery worker in serious condition after being trapped in farm equipment

New downtown brew pub up for public hearing next month

NORTHFORKER

What makes North Fork wine special? It’s all about the water

North Fork Doughnut Company’s new location has crowds lining up in Bay Shore

The best ice cream shops on Long Island

First Look: Lucharitos Burrito Bar opens in Mattituck

Our 2020 guide to Long Island winery tasting rooms

One Minute on the North Fork: Sparkling Pointe

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71. There’s a slight chance of thunder showers in the evening.