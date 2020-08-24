A contest to clean up beaches, hearing coming up for Greenport proposal
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Aug. 24.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Three sisters safe after going missing on float off Robins Island
A contest to rid North Fork beaches of litter
Protestors show up at North Fork post offices to denounce postal service cuts
Congressman Zeldin to speak at Republican National Convention Wednesday
Greenport Village to host public hearing on controversial waterfront condos
Change coming to local R.C. parishes as one priest retires, others find new homes
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town considering plan to allow conversion of empty big box stores into apartments
Nursery worker in serious condition after being trapped in farm equipment
New downtown brew pub up for public hearing next month
NORTHFORKER
What makes North Fork wine special? It’s all about the water
North Fork Doughnut Company’s new location has crowds lining up in Bay Shore
The best ice cream shops on Long Island
First Look: Lucharitos Burrito Bar opens in Mattituck
Our 2020 guide to Long Island winery tasting rooms
One Minute on the North Fork: Sparkling Pointe
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71. There’s a slight chance of thunder showers in the evening.